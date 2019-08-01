Rain chances low but not 0% Friday — Here’s when to keep an eye to the sky

Not looking for a washout but there are a few windows where a couple showers or storms are possible -- Here's the latest weekend outlook:

TONIGHT

Skies will be clear and starry tonight with dry weather expected overnight. A little bit of patchy fog is possible into the morning commute. Lows will fall to around 60°.

FRIDAY

We’ve got more sunshine on tap for Friday. The day starts mostly sunny but skies will turn partly sunny into the afternoon and evening. We will have a low chance for a few isolated showers or storms impacting the area in the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain is much greater to our east and southeast, but it will be a close call. Any rain or storms are expected to be isolated but can produce locally heavy rainfall. Expect highs in the mid-80s.

While a few showers or storms are possible early Friday evening, skies will clear out Friday night with the chance for wet weather ending after sunset. The rest of the night will be quiet with lows dropping to the lower 60s.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

The weekend kicks off with a beautiful morning. Skies are looking mainly sunny at sunrise. We will see plenty of sun with some scattered clouds through Saturday afternoon. Daytime highs will be in the mid-80s.

Saturday evening is looking beautiful! Skies will clear out again and temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 60s by 11PM, then fall to the lower 60s by daybreak Sunday.

Sunday is another one of the days in the forecast with a small chance for an isolated shower or storm. We begin mostly sunny with clouds bubbling up into the afternoon and evening. Through the mid-afternoon into early evening, a stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Again, the risk looks low and a washout isn’t expected. Expect daytime highs in the mid-80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern into next week begins dry but that fades into mid-week. Rain chance begin to climb into Tuesday late-afternoon. There is a storm system we are monitoring that brings an increasing risk for storms as we move further into the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.