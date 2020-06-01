Rain chances increasing tonight and tracking potential for strong storms this week

We will have some showers working toward the Valley overnight. Some t-storms are expected Tue. and Wed. -- Here's when to watch for strong storms:



TONIGHT

Enjoy the nice evening across the area. Clouds build in through the evening with temperatures dropping to around 60° by 11PM. Skies become overcast through the night as showers develop for the area. Scattered rain with a chance for a few thunderstorms are expected overnight into Tuesday morning as lows settle into the mid-50s.

TUESDAY

Scattered rain and thunderstorms are expected Tuesday, especially through the morning. There will be a low chance for an isolated stronger storm impacting the area. Showers and storms become a bit more isolated into the afternoon with peeks of sunshine expected. It will become noticeably more humid with highs nearing 80°.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms remain possible Tuesday evening and overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy and it will be muggy and warm. Lows overnight will only drop to the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

We get back into the 80s Wednesday with a partly sunny start to the day. There is a chance for a few showers or storms through the morning but the risk for wet weather is much higher Wednesday afternoon. An approaching cold front will touch off rain and thunderstorms for the Valley. After 1PM, widespread thunderstorms are expected to develop and move through the area. Some of these storms may be severe, capable of producing severe wind gusts, hail, and areas of flooding. The tornado threat is low with these storms but isn’t zero. Strong to severe storms will be possible between about 1PM – 6PM. After 6P, the showers will begin to taper off and clouds break up a bit. Wednesday night will be a little less humid with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday will also have a low chance for a little unsettle weather. Isolated showers or storms are possible Thursday afternoon and early evening with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the lower 80s. More spotty showers and storms develop Friday as another cold front settles through the Valley. Though weekend temperatures look a bit cooler than what we’ll see through the week, we are looking at another stretch of nice days with some sun.

