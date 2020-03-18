Rain chances increase through the day Wednesday

Temperatures will be a little warmer Wednesday with rain chances rising through the day -- Here's the timing of when showers begin:

TONIGHT

A little cooler tonight as clouds break apart for the area. Skies turn mostly clear overnight. Temperatures will drop to around 30° by daybreak Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday starts off dry with some sunshine. Clouds will increase through the day with overcast skies likely by the late afternoon. Highs will be in the lower to mid-50s. Rain will be moving toward the area throughout the day. Showers develop around and after 6PM.

Rain will be likely for the remainder of the evening with steady showers likely into the first part of the night. Lows will drop into the middle to lower 40s. Showers will become less numerous overnight with only a few isolated showers or sprinkles expected by Thursday morning.

THURSDAY

A few early morning showers or sprinkles are possible Thursday. A break in the rain is expected from late-morning through mid-afternoon. Clouds may thin out a bit during this time, allowing for some peeks of sunshine. It will be much warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid-60s. More rain will move into the area for the late-afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms will also be possible into Thursday evening and overnight. It will be a warm night with lows around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs will flirt with 70° Friday and more scattered rain and storms are expected. A cold front sweeping through the area Friday evening ushers in much colder air for the weekend. Although cooler, the weekend is also looking dry with lots of sun.

