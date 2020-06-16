Rain chances, humidity climbing for the end of the week — Here’s when to plan for showers

Dew points will start climbing late-week, making it feel more humid and providing some fuel for thunderstorms -- Timing of when to expect some spotty t-storms here:

TONIGHT

Another gorgeous evening ahead. Skies will be mostly sunny through sunset. Temperatures overnight will be comfortable with lows dipping to the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY

One more nice day before the risk of rain and storms return. Wednesday will be another dry day with sunshine and some scattered clouds. We will continue adding a few degrees to afternoon highs with temperatures climbing to the lower 80s. It is looking like a nice afternoon to spend some time outdoors with low dew points, meaning it won’t feel humid or sticky.

Quiet weather continues Wednesday night. We are looking at scattered clouds around through the night with lows right around 60°.

THURSDAY

Our chances for showers and storms will be on the rise Thursday. A stray shower or an isolated storm are possible in the morning, but would be isolated at the start of the day. Skies will be partly sunny at sunrise and will remain partly sunny through the afternoon. Spotty showers and storms become more numerous through the afternoon. Though a washout from morning to night isn’t expected, heavier downpours are possible at times. You will also notice it becoming increasingly more humid through the day. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Spotty showers or thunderstorms will continue into the evening. Any rain that lingers will begin to taper off after sunset with only a slim chance for a stray shower overnight. It will be a muggier overnight with patchy clouds and lows in the lower 60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is looking like a bit of a repeat of Thursday. Skies will be partly sunny, it is looking a little humid, and spotty showers or storms are possible through the afternoon and evening. Rain chances are much lower Saturday and we will also have a chance for a couple showers and storms on Father’s day Sunday. Temperatures will continue warming, reaching the upper 80s by the end of the weekend with humid conditions in place.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.