Rain chances fading Friday, back to feeling like summer soon

TONIGHT

Spotty showers will work through parts of the area this evening. A few rumbles of thunder are possible and any of the storms or more robust showers may produce small hail. The chance for an occasional shower lingers overnight. It will be cool with scattered clouds. Lows fall to the lower 50s.

FRIDAY

The chance for a few showers lingers into Friday morning. The best chance to see any rain will be in northern Trumbull and Mercer counties. Rain chances will fade into the afternoon, though a renegade shower in the snowbelt isn’t completely out of the question through at least the late-afternoon. It will be another day with a mix of sun and lots of scattered clouds. Skies will be clearing heading into the evening. Highs for the day will be in the lower 70s.

Football Outlook

Bring the hoodies and jackets to the games. At kickoff, skies will be clearing. Rain chances end, though a sprinkle at kickoff in the snowbelt isn’t entirely out of the question. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s as the games begin. Skies become mainly clear as the sun sets and temperatures drop quickly. By the final plays, we will be seeing temperatures dropping into the upper 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT

Another cool night for the area Friday. It will be mostly clear and dry. Temperatures drop toward the lower 50s by daybreak.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

After the cool morning, get ready for a beautiful afternoon! Humidity stays low as warmer air rushes back into the area. It will be a mostly sunny day and a little breezy. The southerly wind will help temperatures jump to the upper 70s for daytime highs.

Saturday Night

It won’t be as cool of a night Saturday. We will have a mostly clear sky and you may notice it starting to become a tad humid again. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

Sunday

Sunday will be even warmer for the area and is looking like a nice summer day overall. It will be noticeably more humid again as dew points jump back into the 60s. Highs for the day warm toward the mid-80s. We will have a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds. We will need to keep an eye on Sunday evening. While I am keeping the forecast dry for now, we are likely to see a few showers or storms very close to northern parts of the area as a cold front stalls just north of the Valley. A slight southerly shift in the placement of that boundary would increase our chances at seeing a couple evening showers or storms approaching northern parts of the Valley. We will keep an eye on this through the weekend. Expect scattered clouds around Sunday night with lows in the mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The early part of the week will be warm and somewhat humid. Highs will be in the 80s Monday and Tuesday. Both days have a very small chance at an isolated shower or a storm, but the risk remains low. We will be watching the placement of a stalled frontal boundary just north of the Valley. Should that front shift slightly south, we will have a slightly better chance at a few showers or storms around on Monday and Tuesday. A stronger cold front arrives Wednesday, bringing lots of clouds with scattered rain and thunderstorms.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.