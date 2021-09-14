Rain chances coming up as cold front approaches, watching for isolated stronger storms

TONIGHT

While a stray evening shower isn’t completely out of the question, the rain risk will remain low until after midnight. A cold front is moving in our direction, which will bring an increase in clouds and scattered rain and storms overnight. The line of storms approaching will be in a decaying phase upon arrival tonight, losing energy with the loss of the daytime sun. However, there is a low risk for an embedded, isolated gusty storm as it arrives. It will remain mild and humid overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

Spotty rain and storms will be ongoing Wednesday morning as a cold front works through the region. This feature will bring scattered rain and storms to the Valley and plenty of clouds. Wednesday starts off humid with some morning showers and thunderstorms. An isolated gusty storm is possible. Rain chances continue into the early afternoon with scattered thunderstorms also expected. Any storms may produce locally heavy rainfall or gusty wind. The rain and clouds keep highs a tad cooler, reaching the mid-70s.

Rain chances come down into early Wednesday evening as the cold front exits the region. Dew points will also drop off so it will feel much less humid. Expect clearing skies into Wednesday night with lows dropping to the mid-50s. A little patchy fog is possible overnight.

THURSDAY

We start the day cooler but warm right back up with lots of sun. After any patchy fog burns off, skies will become mostly sunny through the day. Highs will be in the upper 70s to around 80°. Dew points stay low so it will feel comfortable all day long. Thursday night comes with just a few clouds around and temperatures falling to around 60°.

LOOKING AHEAD

Highs jump back to the lower 80s Friday with some sunshine and scattered clouds. Saturday will have a small chance for a stray shower or storm to develop during the afternoon and evening. Overall it will be a quiet and mainly dry weekend with lots of sun. It will become a bit more humid again this weekend. Highs will be in the mid-80s both Saturday and Sunday. We will approach the upper 80s for highs early next week.

