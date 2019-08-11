Rain chances climbing early in the workweek — Here’s the track and timing of our next storm system

Our next storm system brings rain and storms early this coming week -- Here's the walk-through of the next seven days, including when the rain returns

TONIGHT

Expect patchy clouds around for the night. It isn’t going to be as cool. Lows drop to around 60° overnight. A stray light shower or sprinkle is possible for the early evening.

MONDAY

We have another beautiful day ahead. Monday will be partly sunny and just a tad more humid. Expect warmer temperatures for the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid-80s.

The chance for rain begins to climb Monday night. By as early as the late evening, a stray shower is possible. Spotty rain and storms are likely to develop late into the night and continue into Tuesday’s morning commute. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

TUESDAY

A storm system working through the region will bring a high likelihood for rain and thunderstorms. Wet weather is a greater threat through the first half of the day Tuesday. The chance for rain and storms becomes more isolated into the evening. We will have a mainly cloudy day and the combo of clouds and rain keeps temperatures down. Though it will be humid, highs will only make it to around 80°.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have low chances for a few isolated showers and storms through mid-week. High pressure begins building into the region for the end of the workweek. This will bring more sunshine, just in time for next weekend. That sunshine will be accompanied by warming temperatures.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.