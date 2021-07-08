Rain chances clear up leading into Friday

Weather

by: Falicia Woody

Posted: / Updated:

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with few showers possible. (30%)
Low: 65

FRIDAY: AM showers then clearing. (20%)
High: 74

SATURDAY: Scattered clouds with few showers possible. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 55

SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 60

MONDAY: Few showers or thunderstorms possible. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 66

TUESDAY: Few showers or thunderstorms possible. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 68

WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67

THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 68

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WYTV.com