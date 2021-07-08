Rain chances clear up leading into Friday

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with few showers possible. (30%)
Low: 65
FRIDAY: AM showers then clearing. (20%)
High: 74
SATURDAY: Scattered clouds with few showers possible. (30%)
High: 78 Low: 55
SUNDAY: Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 80 Low: 60
MONDAY: Few showers or thunderstorms possible. (40%)
High: 80 Low: 66
TUESDAY: Few showers or thunderstorms possible. (30%)
High: 85 Low: 68
WEDNESDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 67
THURSDAY: Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 83 Low: 68