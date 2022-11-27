TEMPERATURES

It stays mild tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Expect scattered showers to continue this evening and into tonight. Showers will begin to taper off during the overnight hours. Skies will stay cloudy.

FUTURE TRACKER

Showers remain likely tonight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. A few showers will linger Monday morning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy. Monday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid 40s. Lows Monday night will be in the mid 30s. Tuesday will be dry with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will climb into the low 50s for afternoon highs. Rain returns to the forecast Tuesday night.

TONIGHT

Showers remain likely before midnight. Lows will be in the upper 30s and low 40s.

MONDAY

A few showers will linger Monday morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy. Highs will be in the low to mid 40s.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with highs in the low 50s. We are watching another storm system Wednesday. It is looking windy and warm with scattered rain showers. A thunderstorm may be possible, too. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Temps drop behind that system next Thursday with a slight chance for snow showers and highs in the mid-30s. Highs will be in the 40s on Friday with partly sunny skies. The chance for showers returns to the forecast next weekend with showers possible both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.