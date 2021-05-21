Rain chances begin creeping up this weekend, temperatures remain warm

We will have a few more clouds around this weekend and rain chances start to come up but it won't be a washout -- Here's what to plan for:

TONIGHT

The scattered evening clouds filtering the sun fade to just a few clouds around overnight. It will be another dry night with low humidity. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

WEEKEND OUTLOOK

Saturday

Saturday will be another nice day overall but we will start seeing some changes in the overall pattern. Saturday starts off mostly sunny and temperatures will reach the mid-80s by the early afternoon. The morning will be the sunniest part of the day. Clouds will increase for the afternoon with skies becoming partly to mostly cloudy. This will stop the temperatures from rising any further and we may see a degree or two drop off the temperatures in the afternoon. The increase in clouds will come with a slight uptick in humidity levels late in the day. You may start noticing a little stickiness to the air by the evening.

Saturday Night

Saturday night will be partly cloudy. Though low, this will be the first night in the last several days where the overnight rain chance isn’t at 0%. A stray shower is possible and it will be a tad more humid. We will have to continue monitoring conditions to our north/northwest for a renegade shower or storm rolling into the region as the pattern of the last several days starts to break down. Saturday night will be mild with lows in the lower to mid-60s.

Sunday

Sunday isn’t going to be a washout but the rain chances will continue to rise. The day starts off with some sun followed by scattered clouds in the afternoon. Highs warm back to the mid-80s and it will be a more humid afternoon. The added moisture will also help in the development of a few isolated showers or storms, primarily during the late afternoon and into the evening. Rain chances will remain elevated Sunday night with isolated showers or storms possible. Lows will return to the lower to mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances will continue rising Monday as this pattern we have been in breaks down. It will be more humid and a lot more clouds will be around the area. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely through most of the day, with the added clouds keeping highs in the 70s. We will head back into the 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Isolated afternoon showers or storms are possible Tuesday. We will have a better chance for more wet weather Wednesday late afternoon and evening as a cold front moves through the region.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.