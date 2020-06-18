Rain chances and humidity climbing Thursday

TONIGHT

After several quiet days, changes begin setting up overnight for the end of the week. We will see scattered clouds through the night as an area of low pressure to our southeast begins lifting north. There will be a slim chance for an isolated sprinkle early tonight, with rain chances continuing to rise toward morning. Temperatures will drop to around 60°

THURSDAY

Our chances for showers and storms will be on the rise Thursday. A few isolated morning showers or a stray thunderstorm are possible. Any morning precipitation is expected to be fairly isolated in coverage. We will have more clouds around Thursday than the last few days, with peeks of sunshine through the afternoon helping temperatures return to the lower 80s. It will also become increasingly more humid through the day as dew points climb into the 60s. This will make the air feel a bit stickier compared to the last several days. That will also aid in the development of spotty showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon. The day isn’t looking like a washout but hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible throughout the entire day.

The spotty showers or thunderstorms will start to taper off into the evening as the sun sets. Skies will be partly to mostly clear overnight with only a slim chance for a stray shower expected. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

FRIDAY

The forecast goes on repeat Friday with very similar conditions in comparison with Thursday expected. It will be a more humid day and we will have scattered clouds around. A stray shower is possible in the morning. Peeks of afternoon sun help spike the temperature into the 80s and spotty showers or thunderstorms are expected to develop. It won’t be a washout but hit-or-miss rain showers or storms could produce pockets of heavy rain over isolated areas through the afternoon and early evening. As the sun sets Friday evening, any lingering showers start to taper off. Friday night looks partly to mostly clear with only a slim chance at a stray overnight shower. Lows will be in the lower to mid-60s.

LOOKING AHEAD

Rain chances are looking lower Saturday with just a slight chance for an afternoon/early evening pop-up shower or storm. The more humid conditions will continue and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. A better chance for showers and storms is setting up for Father’s day Sunday. Spotty afternoon and evening rain and storms will be possible on what is also looking like a hot and humid day. Temperatures will be reaching the upper 80s by the end of the weekend.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.