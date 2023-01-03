TUESDAY OUTLOOK

Rain this morning, temperatures in the upper 40s.

Be alert for ponded roadways as the rain continues today.

Rain for the day, it could be heavy at times with a chance for thunder.

Breezy but record warmth, lower 60s.



LULL IN THE RAIN LATE EVENING, REDEVELOP OVERNIGHT

Isolated shower with a chance for thunder tonight with widespread rain redeveloping overnight close to 5 a.m. Mild, with a low in the mid 50s.

Scattered rain and a thunderstorm chance Wednesday, high around 60°.



CONTINUED MILD, CONTINUED WET FOR WEDNESDAY

Mostly cloudy Wednesday night with a chance for an isolated shower or thundershower. Low in the upper 30s.



COOLING OFF LATE WEEK

Mostly cloudy Thursday and cooler in the mid 40s.

Chance for rain showers Thursday night, mixing with snow late and overnight. Colder in the lower 30s.

Cloudy Friday, with isolated snow or rain showers. Colder in the mid to upper 30s.



SNOW SHOWER CHANCE FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY

Chance for a snow shower Friday night, low in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy and mid 30s with an isolated snow shower Saturday.

Mostly cloudy and mid 20s Saturday night.

Mainly cloudy with a few flurries possible Sunday, high in the lower 30s.

Low to mid 20s and partly cloudy Sunday night.



DRY AND A BIT WARMER EARLY WEEK

Partly sunny and mid to upper 30s Monday.

Partly cloudy and mid 20s Monday night.

Upper 30s and partly sunny Tuesday.