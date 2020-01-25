Rain becomes more hit-or-miss, mixes over to snow Saturday

A soggy night ahead with showers becoming more sporadic into Saturday. Temps stay mild tonight but turn colder Saturday -- Here's what to plan for through the weekend:

TONIGHT

Rain continues tonight with mild temperatures. Lows will only dip into the upper 30s. Winds stay blustery through the evening but will die down a bit overnight. Once the winds let up, a little patchy fog will be possible.

SATURDAY

Showers will become more hit-or-miss across the area Saturday. It won’t be a total washout but off-and-on showers can’t be ruled out at any time through day with highs around 40°.

We’ll see a bit of an up-tick in rainfall into Saturday evening and the showers will begin mixing over to snow. Temperatures drop toward the mid-30s by evening, settling into the lower 30s by midnight. As temperatures fall, rain turns to all snow and will continue overnight. A light slushy coating of up to 1″ is possible. Most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground, and the chance for widespread slick roadways will be low. The best chance at accumulation would be on grassy surfaces, patios, and car rooftops. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s the remainder of the night.

SUNDAY

Scattered snow showers will continue Sunday and may mix with rain at times during the afternoon. Again, most of the snow will melt on contact with the ground with temperatures climbing a few degrees above freezing. Highs will be in the mid-30s. We will, again, see a slight up-tick in snow showers Sunday evening. Another slushy coating up to 1″ is possible. Temperatures Sunday night will drop to around 30°. Widespread slick spots aren’t anticipated but there is a better chance for some snow to stick to untreated roadways Sunday night into Monday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

A few snowflakes are expected to carry over into the start of the workweek. Temperatures won’t be too far off from average through the week ahead.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.