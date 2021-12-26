Rain and wintery mix to start off your work week

LOOKING AHEAD

The pattern will stay quite stormy for the final week of 2021. Another storm system arrives early Monday. That system comes with the chance for a mixed bag of precipitation at the onset, with rain/snow or a wintry mix possible. It is a system you’ll want to keep an eye on with a chance it could cause some slick travel conditions early Monday morning. The good news is warmer temperatures will build in quickly and any mixed precipitation will turn to rain quickly Monday. We will see that system exiting Monday evening but another one come right on its heels. More showers are expected Tuesday as that second system works through the area. We will continue seeing elevated chances for some rain Wednesday with more warm air setting in. Highs Wednesday return to the 50s. Temperatures are trending a little cooler heading into New Years Eve with highs falling to the 30s at the end of the week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, click play on the video above.