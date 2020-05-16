Rain and thunderstorms return for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKWet roads and mild temperatures this morning. Temperatures in the upper 50's to lower 60's. Shower chance for the rest of the morning with cloudy skies.

A line of potentially strong to severe storms is set to come through the area early to mid afternoon. TIMING FOR STRONG STORM POTENTIAL LOOKS TO BE 2pm-5pmGusty wind and hail is the likely threat. Moderate to heavy downpours are also possible with these storms. High today in the mid to upper 70's. Temperatures cool into the late afternoon.

EVENING SHOWER OR STORM, WITH CLEARING SKIES OVERNIGHTIsolated showers or thunderstorms possible early evening, with rain ending toward midnight. Skies become partly cloudy overnight. Low in the lower 50's. NICE SATURDAY BEFORE ANOTHER ROUND OF STORMS SUNDAYPartly sunny Saturday with a high in the low to mid 70's. Increasing clouds with an overnight shower chance Saturday night into Sunday morning. Low in the lower 50's. Showers and storms likely Sunday. High in the low to mid 70's. Isolated showers Sunday night, low in the mid 50's.

COOLER NEXT WEEKScattered showers likely Monday, mainly in the morning. Cooler, with a high in the upper 60's. Isolated shower chance Monday night and Tuesday. Low in the low to mid 50's. High Tuesday in the low to mid 60's.

Mainly dry for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Slight chance for an isolated sprinkle or light rain each day. High in the mid 60's Wednesday. Highs in the upper 60's Thursday and Friday.