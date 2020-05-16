Rain and thunderstorms return for your Sunday

Chances for showers and storms stays in the forecast all next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy tonight with chances for showers by early Sunday morning…lows in the mid 50s
— Mostly cloudy Sunday with scattered showers and thunderstorms…highs in the mid and upper 70s
— Rain and showers likely Monday…highs in the low 70s
— Showers likely Tuesday…highs in the mid 60s
— Scattered showers Wednesday…highs in the low 60s
— Scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday…highs in the upper 60s
— Scattered showers Friday…highs around 70
— Chance for showers next Saturday…highs in the low 70s
— Partly sunny next Sunday…highs in the mid 70s