RADAR AND SATELLITE

Isolated showers are popping up in northern Trumbull County this evening. A warm front will lift north tonight and a cold front will come tomorrow with rain and thunderstorms likely.

TEMPERATURES

A comfortable night ahead. We are currently in the mid-70s and will drop into the 60s overnight.

EVENING OUTLOOK

Clouds will increase this evening as showers begin to develop heading into the morning. The low tonight is 58.

DAYBREAK OUTLOOK

Rain showers will start our Sunday. Thunderstorms will develop late morning and into the afternoon with temperatures reaching the low 70s by noon.

FUTURE TRACKER

Clouds will increase overnight as temperatures drop into the upper 50s for the low. Rain showers will develop heading into the morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 70s for the high, but thunderstorms begin to form throughout the afternoon. Those may linger into the evening hours. Overnight into Monday, some showers and thunderstorms could stick around. However, they will clear throughout our Monday and temperatures will reach the low 80s.

TONIGHT

Clouds will increase and showers will develop into Sunday morning. Temperatures will reach the upper 50s for the low.

SUNDAY

Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Sunday. Temperatures will get into the upper 70s for the high.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Rain chances are possible for the better part of this 7-Day Outlook. Monday may see a few showers to start the day, but it will become partly sunny with temperatures in the low 80s. Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms are possible in the evening with temperatures reaching the mid-80s. Wednesday, there is another chance for showers and thunderstorms in the morning, but becoming partly sunny. It will be hot with highs in the low 90s. Thursday, partly sunny with a lingering shower or thunderstorm chance. It will be hot again with temperatures nearing the 90s. Friday, another chance of showers and storms with temperatures in the low 80s. Saturday will clear up with temperatures in the mid-70s.