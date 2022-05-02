TONIGHT

While clouds have cleared this evening, more clouds will arrive overnight. Skies become mostly cloudy toward Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the mid-40s.

TUESDAY

Skies will be mostly cloudy to start the day and we will have a chance for a few showers in the morning, especially late-morning. We will be closely watching the early afternoon for breaks in the clouds and a spike in temperatures. Any holes in the clouds will help put some juice back in the atmosphere for thunderstorm development. Thunderstorms become increasingly more likely after 4 p.m. with temperatures jumping to around 70° across the region.

Strong to severe storms are possible through Tuesday evening, especially between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m. During that timeframe, storms capable of severe wind gusts and large hail are possible. We will have the potential for rotating thunderstorms capable of producing quick spin-ups in the area. Thunderstorms are likely to produce heavy rain and localized flooding is also a concern heading into the evening.

Thunderstorm chances will dwindle after 11 p.m. but some lingering spotty showers remain in the forecast overnight. Skies will be mainly cloudy overnight. Temperatures fall to around 50° for overnight lows.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday won’t be as warm as Tuesday. Highs will be around 60°. Some spotty showers and sprinkles are possible in the morning. Skies will be mostly cloudy with more clouds than sun expected throughout much of the day. Breaks in the clouds are possible for the evening and especially into the night. The breaks in the clouds help temperatures fall to the middle to lower 40s Wednesday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday is shaping up to be a nice day for the Valley. Expect dry weather with partly sunny skies. Highs will be around 70°. Rain returns to the forecast area Friday. Scattered showers and lots of clouds are expected through the day. Highs will be around 60°. The chance for showers continues Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and highs staying in the lower 60s. Rain exits heading into Mother’s Day Sunday with a nice end to the weekend. Skies will be partly sunny with highs in the upper 60s. We will have more sunshine next Monday with highs around 70°.

