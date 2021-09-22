Rain and strong to severe storms possible this afternoon

WEDNESDAY WEATHER

Cloudy with isolated drizzle or light rain this morning. Temperatures in the mid 60’s and muggy.

Showers and afternoon thunderstorms likely this afternoon and early evening.

Strong to severe storms possible today. Strong winds will be the primary threat but the ingredients will be in place for isolated tornadoes in the region.

High today in the mid to upper 70’s.



COOLER TONIGHT WITH EARLY STORMS

Scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, mainly before 1 a.m. Much cooler, with a low in the lower 50’s.



UNSEASONABLY COOL FOR THE FIRST FULL FALL DAY

Cloudy with isolated light rain Thursday. Unseasonably cool, with a high in the lower 60’s.

Clearing and chilly for Thursday night. Low in the upper 40’s.



SUNNY AND CLOSE TO SEASONAL FRIDAY

Sunshine and clouds Friday. A bit warmer, with a high in the upper 60’s.

Dress warm for Friday night football. Low in the upper 40’s into Saturday morning.



ISOLATED SHOWERS FOR SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT

Chance for scattered rain showers Saturday. High in the mid 60’s.

Isolated showers Saturday night. Low in the upper 40’s.



NICE SUNDAY AND WARMER EARLY WEEK

Seasonal temperatures Sunday, with a high in the lower 70’s and mostly sunny.

Mid 50’s Sunday night and partly cloudy.

Partly sunny Monday and a high in the mid 70’s. Slim chance for a shower or sprinkle.

Upper 50’s and cloudy Monday night.

Increasing clouds Tuesday, with a few showers likely into the evening. High in the mid to upper 70’s.