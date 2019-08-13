Rain and storms likely Tuesday

A storm system is moving toward the area and will bring some rain and storms. A few storms may be a little feisty -- Here's the timing of the storms:

TONIGHT

Spotty showers and sprinkles become more likely through the evening and overnight. Rain and thunderstorms will be scattered around the area into Tuesday morning as the next storm system arrives. It will be mild and humid with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will be a more clouds than sun kinda day. Rounds of showers and storms are likely through the day. While it won’t rain all day start to finish, spotty rain and storms are possible all day long. It won’t be as hot but will be quite humid. Highs will be near 80° The risk for thunderstorms is greatest through the afternoon into the early evening. We will have to keep an eye on any afternoon thunderstorms. A few isolated feisty storms, capable of producing strong wind or pockets of large hail are possible.

Rain becomes more isolated into the evening. We will see some holes in the clouds into the late-evening with the rain threat ending overnight. It will remain a bit humid with lows in the mid-60s.

WEDNESDAY

We will see a bit more sunshine Wednesday with partly sunny skies across the area. While most of the day is looking dry, a few stray showers or sprinkles are possible in the afternoon. Daytime highs will be a little warmer, rising to the lower 80s.

LOOKING AHEAD

We will have another chance for a few showers and storms Thursday with peeks of sunshine. After Thursday, the pattern turns more dry than wet with lots of sun expected for the end of the week and for the start of the weekend. There is a chance for a few showers or storms for the end of the weekend but it doesn’t look like a washout of a day. Temperatures will turn warmer this weekend into early next week.

