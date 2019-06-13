Rain and storms in the forecast for Father's Day weekend Video

33 PINPOINT WEATHER TOP THREE HEADLINES

1. Friday turns sunny

--While a few showers or sprinkles may linger for the early morning commute Friday, the rest of the day will be dry. The chance for rain ends around sunrise and clouds will begin breaking up through the morning. Expect a mix of sunshine and a few scattered clouds for the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 70s.

2. Turning stormy again for Father's Day weekend

--We will see an increasing risk for showers and storms as the weekend begins. A round of showers is expected for Saturday morning with temperatures starting off in the mid-50s. Another round of rain and thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and continue through the evening. This is a change from the last few days with the latest data for Saturday showing more soggy weather than dry weather. While a dry period is likely for late-morning and early-afternoon, the risk for rain looks much higher for mid-afternoon and evening Saturday. Daytime highs will be in the mid-70s.

Unfortunately for us, rain and storms remain likely Saturday night and Father's Day is looking like a cloudy washout. Rounds of rain and storms are likely to continue Sunday. Temperatures will stay warm and it will be humid. Lows Saturday night stay in the 60s. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid to upper 70s.

3. Several rainy days will lead to increased flood threat

--Sunday's rain is likely to carry over into Monday. Even Tuesday and Thursday next week have a decent chance for some rain and storms. Current model data suggests anywhere from 1" to upwards of 3" of rain through the weekend into next week. Our ground is already saturated and the added rain isn't going to help. During the periods of time where thunderstorms are in the forecast, it won't take much to cause localized flooding. Our team will be monitoring this threat through the weekend and into early next week.