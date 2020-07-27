Rain and storm threat tonight; better weather Tuesday

Lower humidity levels on the way for Tuesday

33 PINPOINT WEATHER HEALINES
Monday Evening and Overnight

  • Shower and thunderstorm risk will continue into the evening and early overnight hours. Heavy rain will be possible in spots.
  • Humidity will stay high through the overnight tonight into Tuesday morning. Lower humidity levels are expected into the afternoon Tuesday.
  • Tonight’s low around 70 degrees. Tuesday’s high at 83 degrees.
  • Rain threat wraps up early Tuesday morning. We’ll see decreasing clouds later Tuesday morning into the afternoon hours. Lower humidity expected Tuesday afternoon.
  • A weak disturbance will track to our north through the middle of the week bringing a chance of an isolated shower or storm Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Not as hot for the rest of the week with highs staying in the low to mid 80s.

