Rain and storm chances return for your Wednesday

TONIGHT

After a day with temperatures in the 80s, we will stay mild into this evening and overnight. Low temperatures will only slip into the upper 50s and low 60s first thing Wednesday morning. Dry weather sticks around for the evening and overnight hours.

WEDNESDAY

The risk of showers and thunderstorms increases throughout the day on Wednesday. There is a small chance for a shower early, with rain and thunderstorms becoming a bit more likely into Wednesday afternoon. Early temperatures will be in the low 60s and warm back into the upper 70s during the day. Any storm that develops into Wednesday afternoon has the potential to produce gusty winds or heavy rain.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

The risk for showers and thunderstorms continues into Wednesday evening and overnight into Thursday. Lows again will fall into the upper 50s overnight Wednesday.

THURSDAY

Steady rain chances will continue through the day on Thursday. It will be a cooler day with highs only in the low to mid 60s on Thursday afternoon with plenty of cloud cover.

EXTENDED FORECAST

We dry out into Friday evening and cool off on Friday with highs only in the 50s. Dry weather is expected this weekend, with temperatures warming from the 60s on Saturday back to the 70s on Sunday. The chance of showers and unsettled weather returns for the start of next week, with highs staying in the upper 60s and low 70s through next Tuesday.