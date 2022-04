(WYTV)-

MONDAY: Rain and snow showers. 1″ or less of snow accumulation. (100%)

High: 39°

MONDAY NIGHT: Rain and snow showers early, becoming all snow. 1″ or less of snow accumulation. (80%)

Low: 30°

TUESDAY: Chance rain/snow showers. (80%)

High: 39°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny.

High: 52° Low: 26°

THURSDAY: Scattered showers. (60%)

High: 62° Low: 42°

FRIDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 62° Low: 38°

SATURDAY: Partly sunny.

High: 78° Low: 50°

SUNDAY: Partly sunny. (20%)

High: 73° Low: 59°

MONDAY: Scattered clouds. (20%)

High: 70° Low: 54°