Rain and showers tonight; cooler for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKWet roads this morning. Isolated showers and storms early morning. A cold front will pass east of the Valley this morning. Mainly cloudy skies for the day ahead. Isolated shower chance. Temperatures this morning in the mid 50s. Cooler high in the mid 70s today.

MAINLY CLOUDY TONIGHTSlight shower chance early evening with mainly cloudy skies tonight. Low in the low to mid 50s.

DAMP WEEKEND STARTING SATURDAY AFTERNOONSunshine and clouds Saturday morning. Developing showers and storms into theafternoon. Warm ahead of a stronger cold front that will move in Saturday night into Sunday. High Saturday in the mid to upper 70s.Rain and storms likely Saturday night, with a low in the lower 50s.Cloudy Sunday with a chance for a few showers. Cooler, with a high around 60°.Partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance Sunday night. Low in the upper 40s.

UNSETTLED WEATHER AND COOLING NEXT WEEKLow to mid 60s for Monday with mostly cloudy skies and a chance for an isolated shower.Partly cloudy and cooler Monday night, with a low in the low to mid 40s.Upper 50s Tuesday with mostly cloudy skies.Low around 40° Tuesday night and a slight chance for a shower.Cooling Wednesday. High in the low to mid 50s and a few showers under mostly cloudy skies.Upper 30s Wednesday night and a few showers with cloudy skies.Thursday high in the mid 50s with partly sunny skies and a chance for a shower.Mid to upper 30s Thursday night and a slight chance for a few sprinkles.Low to mid 50s next Friday and mostly cloudy. Slight chance for a passing shower.