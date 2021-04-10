Rain and showers tonight; cooler for your Sunday

Weather stays cool for next week with multiple chances for rain and showers
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Rain and showers likely tonight and maybe a thunderstorm…LOW: 54
— Mostly sunny early then increasing clouds and a chance for showers Sunday…HIGH: 65
— Chance for rain or showers Monday…LOW: 49…HIGH: 64
— Chance of showers Tuesday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 55
— Partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 40…HIGH: 58
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 60
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 62
— Chance for rain or showers next Saturday…LOW: 40…HIGH: 64
— Chance for showers next Sunday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 60