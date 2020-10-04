Rain and showers return to the forecast for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKCool this morning with early morning and afternoon rain showers. Temperatures in the upper 30's to lower 40's. Rain risk should wrap up by the time the kids get off the bus this afternoon. A sprinkle is possible, but chances are low. Chilly today, with a high only in the low to mid 50's.

CHILLY FOR FOOTBALLPartly cloudy tonight, with a slim sprinkle chance early. Dress for chilly weather for games tonight. Lower 50's to mid 40's by the fourth quarter. Low tonight in the upper 30's.

NICE SATURDAY..BUT CHILLYPartly sunny and chilly Saturday. Upper 50's for Saturday. Low to mid 40's and partly cloudy skies Saturday night.

SHOWERS TO WRAP UP THE WEEKENDUpper 50's for Sunday and rain showers developing into the afternoon. High in the upper 50's. Showers likely Sunday night. Low in the low to mid 40's.

RAIN WRAPS MONDAY MORNINGEarly morning rain showers Monday, with skies becoming sunny into the afternoon. High in the upper 50's. Partly cloudy and upper 30's Monday night.

NICE DAY TUESDAY WITH MID-WEEK RAINPartly sunny and high in the lower 60's Tuesday. Partly cloudy and a low in the lower 50's Tuesday night. Lower 60's on Wednesday with isolated showers Wednesday. Isolated shower chance Wednesday night, with low in the lower 40's. Cooler Thursday with mainly clouds, slight chance for a few sprinkles. High in the low to mid 50's.