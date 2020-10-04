Rain and showers return to the forecast for your Sunday

We’ll see a gradual warming trend as we go through next week

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Increasing clouds tonight and not quite as chilly…Lows near 40
— Mostly cloudy with scattered late-day showers Sunday…Highs near 60
— Partly sunny and still cool Monday…Highs in the upper 50s
— A few clouds and milder Tuesday…Highs in the mid 60s
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…Highs in the upper 60s
— Mostly sunny and cooler Thursday…Highs in the mid 50s
— Sunny skies Friday…Highs in the low 60s
— Partly sunny and warmer next Saturday…Highs in the low 70s
— Sunny and still warm next Sunday…Highs around 70

