Rain and showers in the forecast for your Sunday

Cooler weather to start the new week
WEATHER HEADLINE:
— Partly cloudy tonight with showers developing by morning…Low: 64
— Showers and storms likely early Sunday then turning mostly sunny…High: 77
— Mostly sunny and cooler Monday…Low: 56…High: 68
— Sunny on Tuesday…Low: 44…High: 72
— Sunny and warmer Wednesday…Low: 49…High: 77
— Partly sunny Thursday…Low: 56…High: 74
— Partly sunny and cooler Friday with a chance for showers…Low: 48…High: 69
— Mostly sunny and cool next Saturday…Low: 47…High: 65