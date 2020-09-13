Rain and showers in the forecast for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKMostly cloudy and temperatures in the mid 60's. Cloudy skies today, a stray sprinkle is possible. High in the mid 70's and less humid.

LIGHT JACKET FOR FOOTBALL FRIDAYMostly cloudy tonight,with a low in the mid to upper 50's.

ISOLATED SHOWER SATURDAY AFTERNOONHigh Saturday of 80° with a chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon. Evening shower or storm chance. Low in the low to mid 60's.

DAMP SUNDAY AHEAD OF FALL-LIKE WEATHERScattered showers and storms on Sunday, with a high in the upper 70's. Cooler and less humid Sunday night, with a stray shower chance. Low in themid 50's.

COOL BUT DRY FOR MUCH OF THE WEEKSunny and Fall-like cool temperatures Monday. High around 70°. Mostly clear skies Monday night, with a chilly low in the mid to upper 40's. Sunny skies and a high in the lower 70's Tuesday. Low around 50° Tuesday night and partly cloudy. High in the mid 70's and mostly sunny Wednesday. Mid 50's and dry Wednesday night.

SLIGHT SHOWER CHANCE LATE WEEKUpper 70's Thursday, with cloudy skies and a slight shower chance. Mid 50's Thursday night, with cloudy skies. Cooler next Friday, with a high in the low to mid 70's and a slight chance for a shower and cloudy.