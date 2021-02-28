Rain and rising temps this evening; cooler and dry for your Monday

The forecast stays sunny and cool for most of the upcoming work week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy tonight with rain developing close to midnight…LOW: 32
— Partly sunny and breezy Monday with a chance for an evening snow shower…HIGH: 38
— Sunny and cool Tuesday…LOW: 17…HIGH: 39
— Sunny and milder Wednesday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 51
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 41
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 38
— Partly sunny and cool next Saturday…LOW: 23…HIGH: 35
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 22…HIGH: 36