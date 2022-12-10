TEMPERATURES

Temps drop to the middle to upper 30s tonight. Highs Saturday will be in the lower 40s

RADAR AND SATELLITE

Cloudy skies this evening with an isolated shower possible. We will again have a chance for a mix of rain and snow tonight into Sunday morning as another storm system pivots through the Great Lakes region.

FUTURE TRACKER

We will again have a chance for a mix of rain and snow tonight into Sunday morning as another storm system pivots through the Great Lakes region. Lows will be in the middle to upper 30s. A few rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday morning. Highs will be near 40 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with lows in the low 30s. Skies will stay mainly cloudy Monday with a few flurries possible. Highs will be in the upper 30s.

TONIGHT

SUNDAY

A few rain and snow showers will be possible Sunday morning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day. Highs will be near 40 degrees.

7-DAY OUTLOOK

Monday has a chance for a few peeks of sun as we watch for a passing flurry or mix of rain and snow in the snowbelt early in the day. Highs struggle to reach the upper 30s. The cloudy pattern breaks again for a brief window Tuesday with some peeks of sun expected. Temps remain around 40 for highs. Another storm system nears the region late next week, bringing back cloudy skies Wednesday with a chance for rain and snow into the latter part of the day. Highs will be in the upper 30s. Showers are looking likely on Thursday and may mix with snow at times. Highs stay in the upper 30s. Friday is looking colder with highs in the middle 30s and a chance for snow showers. Next weekend is looking cold with highs in the low to middle 30s. A few snow showers will be possible Saturday.