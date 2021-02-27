Rain and milder weather in the forecast for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKSunny and warming today, with a high in the mid 40s today.

RAIN DEVELOPING TONIGHTIncreasing clouds with rain developing late tonight after midnight. Mid 30s overnight.

EARLY SHOWER CHANCE SATURDAY, DAMP SUNDAYRain showers likely for the morning Saturday. Becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High in the low to mid 50s. Low in the low to mid 30s and mostly cloudy Saturday night.Sunday will be cloudy with occasional showers. Mild, with a high in the mid 50s.

COOLER INTO THE WEEKColder into Monday morning, with cloudy skies. Low in the upper 20s. Colder with a slim wintry mix chance Monday. Mainly cloudy and a high in the lower 40s. Temperatures drop Monday night with partly cloudy skies. Low in the upper teens.

COOL BUT DRY TUESDAY, SHOWER CHANCE WEDNESDAYSun and clouds and a high around 40° for Tuesday. Warmer Tuesday night with cloudy skies and a low around 30°. Low to mid 40s with cloudy skies and isolated showers Wednesday. Upper 20s with a chance for rain or snow Wednesdaynight.

COOLER LATE WEEKColder into Thursday. Chance for wintry mix of rain or snow. High in the upper 30s. Mid 20s with a snow shower chance Thursday night.Chilly Friday, with isolated light snow. High in the mid 30s.