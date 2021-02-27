Rain and milder weather in the forecast for your Sunday

The forecast stays mostly sunny with above average temps for most of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Becoming partly to mostly cloudy tonight…LOW: 35
— Rain and showers likely Sunday, especially in the morning, then mostly cloudy…HIGH: 57
— Partly sunny and breezy Monday with a chance for evening snow showers…LOW: 32…HIGH: 39
— Sunny and cool Tuesday…LOW: 17…HIGH: 38
— Mostly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 51
— Sunny and mild Thursday…LOW: 32…HIGH: 50
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 46
— Sunny and cooler next Saturday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 35
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 19…HIGH: 40