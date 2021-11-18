Rain and falling temperatures for Thursday

(WYTV)

THURSDAY OUTLOOK

Have your umbrella ready for today. It’s mild, temperatures in the low to mid 50’s.

Rain likely this morning. A little windy, with gusts 20-25 mph early.

Rain will become more isolated in the afternoon. Temperatures slipping into the lower 40’s late day.



COLDER WITH MIX TO SNOW SHOWERS LIKELY

Colder tonight with a chance for light rain or a rain/snow mix late. Snow showers likely late evening and

overnight, mainly Northern Trumbull and Mercer Counties. Low around 30°.



COLDER AND EARLY DAY SNOW OR MIX

Scattered snow chance early Friday. It could mix with some rain late morning. Colder, high in the upper 30’s.



NICE SATURDAY, RAIN LIKELY SUNDAY

Partly cloudy and chilly Friday night. Low in the upper 20’s.

Low to mid 40’s and partly sunny skies Saturday.

Warmer Saturday night, with a low in the mid to upper 30’s and cloudy.

Mid 40’s Sunday with rain showers likely.

Scattered rain Sunday night, mid 30’s.



SNOW CHANGE-OVER MONDAY AS IT TURNS COLDER

Early day high of 40° Monday. Rain mixing and changing to snow into the afternoon.

Upper 20’s and snow showers Monday night. Accumulations possible.



ACCUMULATING SNOW POSSIBLE TUESDAY

Scattered snow showers Tuesday and cold. High only in the low to mid 30’s. Accumulations possible. Scattered snow showers Tuesday night, low in the mid 20’s.



DRY MID WEEK AND FOR THANKSGIVING

Partly sunny Wednesday, high in the upper 30’s.

Low in the low to mid 30’s and cloudy Wednesday night.

Warmer and dry for Thanksgiving. High in the mid 40’s and partly sunny.