Rain and cooler for Friday

FRIDAY OUTLOOK
Light rain this morning. We’re in the lower 50s. Rain today, moderate to heavy at times. Chance for thunderstorms, especially in Columbiana County. High only around 60°. Up to 3/4″ to an inch or more by late-day.
Rain off and on tonight. Low in the mid to upper 40s.
CHILLY AND RAIN AT TIMES SATURDAY
Rain at times Saturday and chilly. High in the low to mid 50s.
Mid 40s Saturday night with rain at times.
EARLY SHOWER CHANCE SUNDAY, WARMING A BIT
Morning isolated shower chance Sunday. Partly sunny afternoon. High in the lower 60s.
Mid 40s and partly cloudy skies Sunday night.
SUNNY, BUT COOL, FOR MEMORIAL DAY
High around 70° and mostly sunny for Monday.
Low in the lower 50s Monday night and partly cloudy.
SEASONAL FOR THE REST OF THE WEEK
Low 70s Tuesday and partly sunny with a slight shower chance.
Low to mid 50s and cloudy Tuesday night.
Cloudy with isolated shower Wednesday. High around 70°.
Upper 50s Wednesday night and cloudy.
Cloudy with isolated showers Thursday. High in the lower 70s.
Shower chance Thursday night. Low in the lower 60s.
Isolated showers and thunderstorms Friday. High in the mid 70s.
