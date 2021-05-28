Rain and cooler for Friday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) -- The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.

As of Thursday, May 27, the Department of Health reported a total of 1,100,312 (+732) cases since the pandemic began, leading to 59,012 (+111) hospitalizations and 8,104 (+11) ICU admissions. A total of 5,248,623 people — or 44.9% of the population — has been vaccinated, an increase of 19,873 from the previous day.