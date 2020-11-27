Quiet weather this weekend; wintry weather returns next week

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOKCloudy early morning, temperatures in the mid 30's to upper 30's. Rain developing late morning and this afternoon. High in the lower 50's.

EARLY EVENING RAIN: ISOLATED CHANCE LATERain continues tonight, with isolated thunder. Mild, with a low in the mid to upper 40's.

ISOLATED LIGHT RAIN THANKSGIVINGEarly morning showers Thanksgiving, with cloudy skies and an isolated chancethe rest of the day. High in the lower 50's. Slight chance for an isolated sprinkle Thursday night, with cloudy skies. Low in the lower 40's.

NICE WEATHER FRIDAY AND MOSTLY DRY SATURDAYPartly sunny and mild Friday. High in the lower 50's. Cooler and partly cloudy Friday night. Low in the mid 30's. Cooler Saturday with a slight sprinkle or light rain shower chance.Partly sunny otherwise. High in the mid 40's. Partly cloudy and cool Saturday night, with a low around 30°.

MILD SUNDAY AHEAD OF COLDER AIR NEXT WEEKSunny and mild Sunday with a high around 50°. Enjoy it because a major pattern change comes in to the week. Increasing clouds and a low in the lower 30's Sunday night.

Wintry mix of rain or snow Monday. High in the mid 40's. Much colder into Monday night. Low in the mid to upper 20's and a wintry mix to light snow late. Scattered snow showers Tuesday and chilly. High in the mid 30's. Low to mid 20's Tuesday night with isolated snow showers.