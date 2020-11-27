Quiet weather this weekend; wintry weather returns next week

FRIDAY MORNING WEATHER HEADLINES
- Mostly cloudy skies expected Friday with a couple peeks of sunshine possible. Clouds stick with us into Friday night and early Saturday with a stray shower, sprinkle, or snow flurry possible overnight. Highs Friday in the upper 40s with lows in the mid 30s early Saturday morning.
- Saturday will feature clouds early with improving weather Saturday afternoon into the night. Clearing skies with sunshine expected Saturday night. Highs Saturday in the mid 40s and lows dropping into the upper 20s early Sunday morning.
- Sunday looks to be the best weather day of the next seven with plenty of sunshine for much of the day and temperatures in the low 50s for afternoon highs. After Sunday afternoon things begin to change.
- Tracking a strong storm system which will approach the region from the Southern US late Sunday. This will spread rain into the region on Monday. The rain will change over to snow Monday into Tuesday. With the forecast still being a few days out, the timing and location of the low pressure center will determine when the changeover to snow will take place. This will affect the amount of snow we receive from this system. Check back with updates on air and online as we go through the weekend for more as this system develops.
- Regardless of when the timing of the change back to snow happens, the forecast next week turns much colder. Snow showers expected Tuesday and Wednesday next week as high temperatures will only reach the mid 30s.