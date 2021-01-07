Quiet weather the next few days, breaks in the cloud cover coming soon

Drier air moving in will bring an end to occasional flurries and drizzle of the last few days. A little bit of sunshine is ahead in the forecast, next chance at precip. several days out:

TONIGHT

A brief break in the clouds this evening will be short-lived. Clouds build back into the area overnight with mainly cloudy skies into morning. There will be a low chance for an isolated flurry of a stray pocket of freezing drizzle. The chance for precipitation will be ending toward morning. Overnight lows fall into the upper 20s.

THURSDAY

Another predominantly cloudy day expected Thursday however, there will be a better chance for occasional breaks in the clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will be a little cooler, only warming to the lower 30s. Expect scattered clouds continuing Thursday night with temperatures falling toward the mid-20s.

FRIDAY

We will start looking for the clouds breaking down on Friday. While the day starts off cloudy, clouds will begin thinning out through the afternoon and a little sun will be possible into the evening, before sunset. It will be a dry day with highs in the mid-30s. Clouds continue clearing Friday night and temperatures will be a bit cooler. Lows drop toward the lower 20s.

LOOKING AHEAD

The nicest day of the forecast period is looking like Saturday. High pressure will lead to partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures warm to the upper 30s. We will continue with a little sun and scattered clouds Sunday. Skies return to overcast conditions early next week. The next chance at any precipitation is several days out. The storm systems I’m monitoring look like they mostly miss the area as of now but the forecast will need to be fine-tuned and monitored into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.