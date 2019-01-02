Quiet weather heading back to school Wednesday

WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Low clouds and patchy fog this morning. Temperatures in the lower 30’s and wind chill in the mid 20’s.

Be alert for more traffic and school buses on the road today as we get back to the routine.

FLOOD WARNING AT EAGLE CREEK

Flood warning until early afternoon at Eagle Creek at Phalanx Station. Stage is at 10.6″ as of 4am. Flood stage is 9.5″. Be alert for high water South of Braceville, and West of Leavittsburg around the Southington area.

SLIGHT CHANCE FOR WINTRY MIX TONIGHT

Mostly cloudy skies tonight with a chance for light rain or snow showers this evening. Low in the mid 20’s.

BECOMING SUNNY THURSDAY

Morning clouds tomorrow with clouds thinning for mostly sunny skies into the afternoon. High tomorrow in the mid to upper 30’s.

WARMING INTO THE 40’S

Partly to mostly sunny and warmer Friday, high in the mid 40’s. A storm system from the South West will clip the Valley Friday night and into Saturday early morning. Slight chance for a shower Friday night, possibly mixing with light snow into the late evening.

MILD AND DRY FOR SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Partly to mostly sunny and highs in the mid to upper 40’s Saturday. Partly sunny Sunday, high in the mid to upper 40’s.

RAIN TO SNOW INTO TUESDAY

Chance for rain Monday, high in the mid to upper 40’s. Tuesday rain is likely and mixing with snow into Wednesday. High Wednesday in the mid 40’s. Colder Wednesday in the mid 30’s.