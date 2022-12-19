No Major Weather Problems to Start the Week

As we begin the week, expect mostly to possibly partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 20’s for overnight lows with highs slowly climbing into the mid and upper 30’s by Wednesday.

Tracking a Bigger Storm System Late-Week

As we head into Thursday and Friday, a larger storm system will approach the region and bring widespread precipitation. A chance of rain or snow returns to the forecast Thursday. Rain will become likely into Thursday overnight and early Friday as warm air makes its way into the valley. Friday will feature rapidly falling temperatures from the 40’s into the 10’s and single digits by Friday night.

This will change rain to snow, which could be heavy at times. It will also be accompanied by very strong and gusty winds. The timing of the changeover to snow will determine how much snow will accumulate. Details on this storm system will continue to be watched as we get closer.

Colder Christmas Weekend

Leftover snow showers are still possible into Saturday. Expecting mostly quiet weather for Sunday, Christmas Day. The main story for the holiday weekend will be the frigid temperatures with highs only in the mid 10’s and lows in the single digits.