Quiet and cool for your Sunday; snow arrives early Monday morning

Several inches likely by Tuesday afternoon
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight with isolated patches of wintry mix or flurries…LOW: 18
— Mostly cloudy, cool and quiet Sunday…HIGH: 28
— Snow likely…expect 1-3 inches Monday…LOW: 16…HIGH: 26
— More snow likely Tuesday…expect a storm total of 6-9 inches…LOW: 15…HIGH: 22
— Partly cloudy Wednesday…LOW: 3…HIGH: 25
— Wintry mix of rain and snow Thursday…LOW: 18…HIGH: 34
— Chance of snow and snow showers Friday…LOW: 27…HIGH: 31
— Partly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 10…HIGH: 26
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 18…HIGH: 38