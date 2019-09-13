Prepare for storms tonight for Friday Football

FRIDAY OUTLOOK

Mostly cloudy and warm this morning. Temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s. Warm front lifts through the region today. Into the mid afternoon we could see a few showers or storms, a 30% chance. High in the low to mid 80’s and humid.

LIGHTNING DELAYS POSSIBLE FOR GAMES

Have the rain gear ready for football tonight. Chance for isolated showers with storms likely for western portions of the Valley toward the end of the games. Temperatures in the mid to upper 70’s. Showers and storms likely after 10pm as the cold front approaches overnight. Low in the low to mid 60’s.

NICE FOR YSU vs. DUQUESNE GAME AT 2PM

Mid to upper 70’s tomorrow with a chance for early morning showers. Becoming mostly sunny and less humid into the afternoon. Mid 50’s and partly cloudy skies.

BEAUTIFUL WEATHER SUNDAY

Partly sunny and a high around 80° Sunday. Lower 60’s into Monday morning.

MONDAY ONLY RAIN RISK FOR THE WEEK

An isolated storm possible for Monday. Partly sunny and a high in the lower 80’s. Mid to upper 50’s for Tuesday morning. Partly sunny and a high in the upper 70’s. Upper 70’s and partly sunny for Wednesday and Thursday.