WEDNESDAY OUTLOOK

Partly cloudy and warm in the mid to upper 60’s this morning.

Increasing clouds through the morning and afternoon thunderstorms likely.

Storms could produce hail and damaging winds. High in the mid 80’s and humid.

Early evening storms, mostly cloudy overnight.



WET WEATHER THURSDAY

Showers likely Thursday and cooler, high only around 70°.

Shower chance Thursday night, low around 50°.



NICE END OF WEEK AND WEEKEND

Mostly sunny Friday. High in the low to mid 70’s.

Clear and cool in the upper 40’s Friday night.

Partly sunny Saturday, high in the low to mid 70’s.

Partly cloudy Saturday night, low in the upper 40’s.

Partly sunny and upper 70’s Sunday.

Warmer Sunday night and increasing clouds. Low in the upper 50’s.



STORMS POSSIBLE MONDAY, LIKELY TUESDAY

Partly sunny Monday with a chance for isolated thunderstorms. High 80°.

Isolated storm Monday night, low in the lower 60’s.

Scattered showers and storms Tuesday, high in the upper 70’s.

Cooler in the low 50’s Tuesday night with isolated showers.

Chance for a few showers Wednesday, high in the mid 70’s.