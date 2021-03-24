Potent storm bringing high winds and risk for a few stronger storms to the Valley

A high wind watch has already been issued for the area ahead of the storm and we will need to be weather alert with a chance for a few severe storms Thursday night into early Friday:

TONIGHT

An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible early this evening. Anything that can develop will taper off after midnight. The rest of the night will be quiet and dry. Skies become partly to mostly clear into the night with lows in the upper 40s to around 50°.

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued for the entire area for Thursday night into Friday morning. A potent storm system will bring high winds to the area with the potential for gusts of 50MPH or greater. Winds will remain high during the morning commute Friday and will begin coming down Friday afternoon.

THURSDAY

Thursday will start off as a beautiful day. We will have a lot of sunshine through the morning, followed by increasing clouds and rain chances in the afternoon. Temperatures will spike to the mid-70s early in the afternoon. Skies will turn overcast mid-afternoon with the first round of showers likely between about 3-5 p.m. Once the first round of showers arrives, we will then continue to see rounds of rain and storms for the remainder of the night.

A few thunderstorms may be strong to severe for the area. This is not a perfect setup as the stronger dynamics for storms to develop arrive primarily after sunset. That said, any storms that work through the area into the night may reach severe thresholds. The primary threat will be storms capable of producing severe wind gusts. The tornado threat is low but not zero. We will have a little turning in the upper level winds that may allow for an isolated rotating storm. You will need to stay weather alert Thursday night through Friday early morning. The risk for isolated strong to severe storms will be greatest between 11 p.m. Thursday night through 6 a.m. Friday morning.

Even if no storms reach severe thresholds, wind gusts outside of thunderstorms will be very strong. As this storm system works through the region, very strong winds develop. Winds will climb quickly late in the evening, gusting to up to 30MPH by midnight. Winds continue strengthening overnight with the potential for gusts reaching 50+MPH. The strong winds will continue into Friday morning. Gusts at that level can cause power outages in the area. This is something we will be monitoring closely. I will have additional updates on this in our Thursday evening newscasts and right here at WYTV.com.

FRIDAY

High winds are likely at the start of the day Friday. Gusts to 50MPH or greater are possible for the early morning commute. Winds remain elevated but won’t be as strong in the afternoon. Watch for downed branches and limbs or random loose items that may have blown into roadways early Friday. We will continue to see some scattered showers through the morning with rain chances tapering into Friday afternoon. The warmest part of the day will be the morning. Temperatures at sunrise will still be in the middle 50s to around 60° and then drop into the 40s by the afternoon. We will also look for clouds to break a bit during the afternoon, allowing for some sunshine the second half of the day.

Clouds will continue to break up Friday evening and overnight with partly to mostly clear conditions overnight. Expect much colder temperatures, especially when compared to the previous couple of nights. Lows by daybreak Saturday drop to the mid-30s.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the active Thursday/Friday weather, we catch a break Saturday. It will be a nice day overall, and the nicer of the two this weekend. Skies will feature a mix of sunshine and scattered clouds with highs around 60°. Another storm system arrives Saturday night into Sunday. We will have a chance for rain showers Sunday, especially the first half of the day. Expect gusty wind and another day where temperatures start in the 50s and fall into the 40s Sunday afternoon. Monday will be a cool day with highs in the 40s and some sun.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.