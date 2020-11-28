Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the weekend

TONIGHTWe will catch a brief break in the rainfall through the evening, but additional rounds of rain and storm will develop around midnight. An isolated thunderstorm is also possible early tonight. We will continue to see hit-and-miss showers or sprinkles overnight. Temperatures will be mil tonight. A southerly wind, around 10-20MPH, will help pull in some warmer air as this storm system tracks through the region. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 40s, and will hover around 50° overnight.

THANKSGIVING DAYThanksgiving begins with cloudy skies and mild temperatures. We will have a few showers or sprinkles around the area, especially in the morning. Rain chances become much more isolated through the afternoon and taper off into the evening. Cloudy skies are anticipated all day long and temperatures will be mild. We will continue with winds around 10-20MPH, coming out of the west-southwest. This will keep temperatures mild through the day with highs in the lower 50s.