Plenty of sunshine in the forecast for the rest of the weekend

The first major winter storm of the season arrives Monday with rain then snow for Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Mostly cloudy tonight…LOW: 35
— Clearing skies and becoming mostly sunny Saturday…HIGH: 45
— Mostly sunny and mild Sunday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 51
— Rain likely Monday and changing over to snow Monday night…LOW: 37…HIGH: 41
— Snow likely Tuesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 34
— Leftover morning snow showers then partly sunny and chilly Wednesday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 33
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 26…HIGH: 38
— Chance for more rain or snow showers next Friday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 39