Plenty of sunshine but cool for your Monday

Our weather will stay chilly for the first half of the week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy and breezy tonight with chance for an isolated shower…LOW: 34
— Decreasing clouds becoming mostly sunny and cool Monday…HIGH: 44
— Chance for snow showers Tuesday…LOW: 31…HIGH: 39
— Partly sunny and chilly Wednesday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 38
— Partly sunny and milder Thursday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 54
— A few clouds Friday…LOW: 45…HIGH: 57
— Chance for rain or showers next Saturday…LOW: 43…HIGH: 55
— Another chance for rain next Sunday…LOW: 47…HIGH: 60