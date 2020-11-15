Plenty of sunshine but cool for your Monday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKFrost early morning. Slight sprinkle chance until 11am. Temperatures in the low to mid 30's. Sunshine and clouds for today, high in the lower 50's.Scattered clouds tonight and chilly. Low around 30

COOLER SATURDAY AHEAD OF SHOWERS SUNDAYCooler Saturday with scattered clouds. High in the mid 40's. Cloudy Saturday night with showers likely after midnight. Low in the upper 30'sScattered showers Sunday with the chance for a thunderstorm. Windy with a high in the upper 50's.Rain risk drops to a chance into late afternoon.

TURNING COLDER TO EARLY WEEKWintry mix chance Sunday night and colder. Low in the mid 30's. Scattered clouds Monday with an isolated rain/snow shower chance. High in the lower 40's.Partly cloudy and chilly Monday night, low around 30°.

Colder Tuesday with a high in the upper 30's. Slight chance for isolated light rain or snow. Low in the mid to upper 20's into Wednesday morning. Slight chance for light snow.

WARMING UP INTO MID TO LATE WEEKHigh in the lower 40's with an isolated light rain or snow showers.Upper 20's and partly cloudy skies Wednesday night.Partly sunny and a high in the upper 40's Thursday.Low around 40° with partly to mostly cloudy skies.Upper 40's with isolated showers possible Friday.