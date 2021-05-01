Plenty of sun and warm for your Sunday

Rain and showers in the forecast for Monday and Tuesday
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Partly cloudy and mild tonight…LOW: 54
— Partly sunny and warm Sunday…HIGH: 79
— Rain and showers likely Monday…LOW: 56…HIGH: 70
— More showers likely Tuesday…LOW: 58…HIGH: 72
— Chance of morning showers then partly sunny Wednesday…LOW: 49…HIGH: 62
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 59
— Chance for showers Friday…LOW: 41…HIGH: 58
— Mostly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 56
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 35…HIGH: 51