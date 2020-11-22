Plenty of rain in the forecast for your Sunday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKPartly Cloudy with a sprinkle chance early morning. It's mild out there! We're in the low to mid 50's. Cold front will keep temperatures from rising very much today though. High in the lower 60's. Partly sunny and increasing clouds. It's still breezy, with 20 mph gusts today.

COOLER TONIGHTCloudy tonight with a low around 40°.

CLOUDY AND COOLER SATURDAY, DAMP WEATHER SUNDAYCooler Saturday, with cloudy skies. High in the lower 50's Chilly Saturday night with a chance for a few isolated rain or rain/snow mix. Low in the low to mid 30's. Wet weather for Sunday. Showers, especially into the afternoon and evening. High in the mid to upper 40's. Rain likely Sunday night, with cloudy skies near Daybreak. Low in the mid 30's.

CHILLY BUT MAINLY DRY MONDAY AND TUESDAYSlight chance for a sprinkle or light rain shower early Monday. Partly sunny on Monday and cool. High in the mid 40's. Partly cloudy and a low around 30° into Tuesday morning. Partly sunny and cool with a high in the mid 40's Tuesday. Warmer into Tuesday night, partly cloudy. Low in the upper 30's.

DAMP WEATHER WEDNESDAY AND CHANCE FOR LATE WEEKIsolated showers for Wednesday. High in the lower 50's. Upper 30's Wednesday night and isolated rain showers. Partly sunny Thanksgiving with a slight chance for a shower. Upper 30's Thursday night and cloudy. Slight shower chance next Friday, with a high in the upper 40's.