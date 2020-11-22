Plenty of rain in the forecast for your Sunday

Staying chilly to start next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Staying cloudy and cool tonight with rain developing by morning…steady temps…LOW: 34
— Rain and showers likely Sunday…HIGH: 48
— Chance for morning rain or snow showers and chilly Monday…LOW: 35…HIGH: 44
— Mostly cloudy Tuesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 43
— Rain likely Wednesday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 51
— Morning showers for Thanksgiving then mostly cloudy…LOW: 42…HIGH: 52
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 39…HIGH: 50
— Chance for showers next Saturday…LOW: 38…HIGH: 48
— Mostly cloudy next Sunday…LOW: 33…HIGH: 46