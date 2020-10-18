Plenty of rain in the forecast for your Monday

Warmer and drier weather will return for the end of the upcoming week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy tonight with rain developing by morning…LOW: 48
— Rain likely and a bit cooler for Monday…HIGH: 55
— Mostly cloudy with chances for showers early Tuesday…LOW: 49…HIGH: 58
— Chance for showers and warmer Wednesday…LOW: 51…HIGH: 70
— Partly sunny and warm Thursday…LOW: 55…HIGH: 75
— Mostly sunny Friday…LOW: 57…HIGH: 74
— Chance for more showers next Saturday…LOW: 46…HIGH: 64
— A spotty shower possible and cooler for next Sunday…LOW: 40…HIGH: 51