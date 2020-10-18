Plenty of rain in the forecast for your Monday

FRIDAY OUTLOOKIsolated early morning shower or light rain. Cool with temperatures in the low to mid 40's. Becoming partly sunny this afternoon, high in the lower 50's.

FREEZE WATCH OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY SATURDAY FOR Columbiana, Mercer and Lawrence Counties.Clear and colder tonight, bundle up for outdoor activities. Mid to lower 40's for evening events. Patchy frost and low in the low to mid 30's.

SUNNY AND A BIT WARMER SATURDAYSunny and high in the upper 50's. Not as cold Saturday night, low in the lower 40's.

SEASONAL SUNDAYPartly sunny and lower 60's Sunday. Low 40's Sunday night and increasing clouds and a slight shower chance.

ISOLATED RAIN SHOWER RISK FOR MUCH OF NEXT WEEKCooler with a shower chance Monday. High in the mid 50's. Shower chance Monday night with a low to mid 40's. Low to mid 60's Tuesday, with a chance for showers. Tuesday night low in the mid to upper 40's with a shower chance. Cloudy with a shower chance Wednesday, with a high around 60°. Lower 40's Wednesday night with a shower chance. Warmer Thursday with a chance for a shower chance. Mid 60's Thursday. Lower 40's Thursday night with a chance for a shower. Cloudy Friday with a chance for a shower. High in the mid 60's.