Plenty of rain in the forecast for your Monday

Rain changes to snow Monday evening; expect several inches of accumulation by Wednesday morning

WEATHER HEADLINES:

— Cloudy tonight with rain developing after midnight…LOW: 36

— Rain likely Monday and changing over to snow Monday evening…HIGH: 41

— Snow likely Tuesday…expect several inches by Wednesday morning…LOW: 29…HIGH: 34

— Leftover morning snow showers then partly sunny and chilly Wednesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 36

— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 22…HIGH: 37

— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 41

— Chance for rain showers next Saturday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 42

— Chance for a rain or snow shower next Sunday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 38