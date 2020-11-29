Plenty of rain in the forecast for your Monday

Rain changes to snow Monday evening; expect several inches of accumulation by Wednesday morning
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Cloudy tonight with rain developing after midnight…LOW: 36
— Rain likely Monday and changing over to snow Monday evening…HIGH: 41
— Snow likely Tuesday…expect several inches by Wednesday morning…LOW: 29…HIGH: 34
— Leftover morning snow showers then partly sunny and chilly Wednesday…LOW: 30…HIGH: 36
— Mostly sunny Thursday…LOW: 22…HIGH: 37
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 25…HIGH: 41
— Chance for rain showers next Saturday…LOW: 29…HIGH: 42
— Chance for a rain or snow shower next Sunday…LOW: 28…HIGH: 38