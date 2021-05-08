Plenty of rain in the forecast for Mothers’ Day

Cooler temperatures also stick around for the first half of next week
WEATHER HEADLINES:
— Staying mostly cloudy tonight with rain developing after midnight…LOW: 35
— Rain and showers — heavy at times — and chilly Mothers’ Day…HIGH: 43
— Partly sunny and cool Monday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 54
— Mostly sunny and still cool Tuesday…LOW: 35…HIGH: 52
— Sunny and milder Wednesday…LOW: 34…HIGH: 58
— Partly sunny Thursday…LOW: 37…HIGH: 64
— Partly sunny Friday…LOW: 41…HIGH: 65
— Partly sunny next Saturday…LOW: 44…HIGH: 67
— Mostly sunny next Sunday…LOW: 51…HIGH: 64