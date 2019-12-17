PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect tonight, Tuesday morning

A large storm will bring a mixed bag of precipitation including snow, pockets of sleet, and patchy freezing rain to the Valley. Here's the latest on timing and impacts:

—PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT–

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area through late Tuesday morning. A wintry mix of snow, pockets of sleet, and patchy freezing rain are expected and will cause slick travel conditions.

TONIGHT

An everything but the kitchen sink type of setup for tonight. A wintry mix of snow, pockets of sleet, and patchy freezing rain develop[ through the evening and will be likely overnight. Temperatures will hover around the freezing mark, 32°, for much of the night. The temperature, combined with the ground not being frozen, may help with road conditions. That said, there is a high threat for slick spots overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Precipitation type will vary based on location tonight. Areas to the north of Warren and Mercer are likely to stay mostly snow. This area has the highest potential for a little heavier snow accumulation. Snowfall of up to 2.5″ is possible in these areas by daybreak.

Much of the middle portion of our area, locations south of Warren and Mercer, all of Mahoning county, and northern Columbiana county are looking at a wintry mix likely. Areas of snow, sleet, and freezing rain are all possible. Snow accumulation amounts will be lighter due to the mixed precipitation. A coating to 1.5″ of snow is possible through the night, along with a glazing of ice.

Southern and eastern Columbiana county, mainly areas south of Lisbon, will have the lowest snowfall potential. These areas may still see a glaze of ice and are likely to see a changeover to just rain showers for a period of time.

Across the board, slick roads will be a high threat overnight through Tuesday’s morning commute. Be extra careful on bridges and overpasses. Untreated sidewalks and parking lots may also be slick with a light coating of ice possible.

TUESDAY

The early morning wintry mix will change back to all snow through mid-morning. Temperatures will slowly drop to the upper 20s by late-afternoon. An additional 1″ or less of snow accumulation is possible through early afternoon before the snow finally tapers off. Tuesday night will be quiet early with an increasing chance for lake-effect snow to develop toward daybreak Wednesday. It will turn colder with lows approaching the lower 20s. Any remaining snow or water on the roads may freeze up Tuesday night so watch for patchy black ice.

WEDNESDAY

Scattered lake effect snow develops by early Wednesday morning and will continue into the afternoon. It will be colder and blustery. Highs will only make it to the mid-20s but a blustery west-northwesterly wind will drive wind chills down into the single digits at times.

The colder, Arctic air will be enough to cause occasional bursts of heavy snow. Occasional white-outs and quick coatings of snow the rapidly slicken up roadways will be possible Wednesday morning through mid-afternoon. Snow will taper off Wednesday night as low temperatures dive into the teens.

LOOKING AHEAD

After a cold Thursday, we will see a warming trend in temperatures that will continue right into early next week. Dry weather with some sunshine is expected top be the main weather story for several days.

