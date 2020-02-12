PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories posted for northern Ohio Wednesday evening

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for much of norther Ohio, including Trumbull county as of Tuesday evening. Snow will develop Wednesday evening and continue overnight into Thursday. Travel impacts are likely across northern Ohio Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

TONIGHT

Clouds break up a bit overnight, aiding temperatures in dropping to the mid-20s. Expect a quiet and dry start to the day Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday begins with a chance for a little morning sunshine. Clouds will build in throughout the morning, turning overcast by the afternoon. An approaching storm system from the south will overspread the area into the evening. Temperatures will be above freezing, rising to the upper 30s. Precipitation is likely to begin as rain upon arrival between 3PM-5PM. Temperatures will drop to around freezing quickly into the evening with the rain turning to widespread snow by 7PM.

Snow will continue through the evening with 1″ – 3″ of accumulation likely by 11PM. Temperatures will slowly warm to the south of Youngstown and by as early as 11PM, a changeover to a wintry mix will be lifting north into Mahoning conty with a changeover to rain likely through much of Columbiana county. The wintry mix will continue lifting north through the night, bringing the potential for a light glaze of ice or accumulation of sleet in areas that remain around 32°. The changeover to rain, mainly south of Youngstown, will limit additional accumulation through the night and melt some of the evening snow.

North of Youngstown, precipitation is likely to remain snow most of the night, with a chance for a mixed precipitation of snow/sleet/rain late into the night. The steady snow will continue to add up with an additional 1″ – 3″ possible overnight into Thursday morning.

Slick travel conditions will be likely Wednesday evening across the entire area. While some improvements are expected in areas that mix over to rain overnight into Thursday morning, areas north of Youngstown will have a more prolonged period of snow and are likely to have slick travel into the morning.

THURSDAY

A wintry mix of rain and snow will turn back to all snow Thursday morning. The high for the day comes early and will be in the lower to mid-30s. An Arctic cold front slips through the area in the afternoon and will bring a burst of snow, capable of producing white-out conditions and a quick accumulation across the area. This will also bring falling temperatures through the rest of the afternoon and evening. We drop into the 20s through the late-afternoon and settle into the teens by 11PM. Scattered lake effect snow is expected Thursday night with additional accumulation possible as temperatures drop to around 10° by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Arctic air stays in place, bringing a cold Valentine’s Day for the area. Spotty snow showers and flurries remain possible Friday. Friday night is looking like the coldest night we’ve had so far this winter with temperatures dropping into the single digits. After the cold Saturday morning, temperatures begin turning around quickly through the weekend, warming back to around 50° heading into the middle of next week.

For a detailed breakdown of the next seven days, watch the video above or CLICK HERE.