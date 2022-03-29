PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

Winter weather advisories are in effect tonight through Wednesday mid-morning. A wintry mix is expected to develop overnight and a light glaze of ice is possible. Temps rise above freezing mid-morning and end the risk for wintry precipitation.

TONIGHT

A warm front will approach the area through the night, bringing an increase in clouds and precipitation to the area. Dry air is going to limit how much precipitation reaches the ground overnight but precipitation is expected to become more widespread by sunrise. Temperatures overnight will be in the upper 20s to around 30°. While temps are below 32° we will be watching for a mixed bag of some snow, sleet, and the chance for light freezing rain. A light glaze of ice is possible to start the day. Slippery spots may occur on roads and untreated surfaces.

WEDNESDAY

Slippery spots are possible early in the morning with a mixed bag of precipitation at sunrise. The chance for a wintry mix will end shortly after sunrise with warmer air quickly moving into the area. Temperatures will climb above the freezing mark of 32° by 9 a.m. changing any mixed precipitation over to rain showers. The rain tapers into the afternoon and the sun will pop through the clouds for the second half of the day. The afternoon will feel like we move into a completely different season. Highs will spike all the way to the middle 60s. Winds will pick up, become a bit gusty into the evening. Wind gusts up to 30MPH will be possible through the evening.

Gusty wind will continue Wednesday night with potential gusts increasing to up to 45MPH overnight. The holes in the clouds will fill back in overnight with rain chances rising again. Scattered showers are expected to develop through the night into Thursday morning. It will be a much milder night with lows in the mid-50s.

THURSDAY

Thursday will be warm and windy at times. Wind gusts to around 45MPH will be possible during the day. The day begins with some scattered showers and mild temperatures. It won’t be a washout but we will have a few rounds of showers to deal with and a chance for a few thunderstorms. A round of showers is expected in the morning, and another round is likely in the afternoon. A few afternoon thunderstorms are also possible as a cold front sweeps through the area. Highs will make it to the middle to upper 60s, but will start dropping fast behind the cold front Thursday evening. Lows will fall to the lower 30s. More showers are expected overnight and those showers will mix over to some snow showers by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

The workweek ends with a return to the colder temperatures. Highs Friday will be in the upper 30s with blustery winds. Snow showers, mixing with rain during the warmer parts of the day, are likely. Precipitation tapers off Friday night and the weekend isn’t going to be as cold as this past weekend, thankfully. Highs will be around 50° Saturday with some sunshine. Sunday starts off with a chance for a few showers in the morning, then a little sun in the afternoon. Highs will also be around 50° Sunday. We will have more clouds around for Monday with another chance for some isolated showers. Highs will stay around 50°. Tuesday warms to the middle 50s under mostly cloudy skies.

