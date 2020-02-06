PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT: Winter weather advisories in effect tonight, wintry mix likely

PINPOINT WEATHER ALERT

A Winter Weather ADVISORY is in effect for the entire area tonight. A wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow is expected across the area. A glazing of ice will be possible with a high risk for slick travel conditions overnight into Thursday early morning.

TONIGHT

A wintry mix of rain, snow, sleet, and freezing rain will occur across the area tonight. The risk for slick travel conditions will ramp up through the evening with a high chance for slick roads and icy surfaces overnight into the early morning hours Thursday. Ice accumulation of a trace to up to a tenth of an inch is possible. A coating of sleet of up to 0.5″ is also possible. Temperatures will hover in the lower 30s most of the night, slowly rising toward the mid-30s by mid-morning Thursday. The rising temperatures change the wintry mix over to rain showers and will help improve road conditions.

THURSDAY

The early morning commute will have the potential for slick travel conditions with patchy freezing drizzle still possible in isolated areas around and shortly after sunrise. Temperatures will approach the mid-30s around 10AM, bringing an end to the wintry mix for the rest of the daylight hours. The one exception to this may be northern Trumbull and Mercer counties where temperatures may linger around 32° into the early afternoon. Scattered showers will continue through the afternoon as temperatures rise toward the upper 30s.

We will need to monitor road conditions again Thursday evening as temperatures drop again. Around sunset, temperatures slide back toward the lower 30s. Another period of a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and snow will be possible. A glazing of ice is again possible through the evening and early into the night. Temperatures will continue dropping toward the mid-20s overnight. This will change the wintry mix over to all snow after midnight. Scattered snow will continue through the night with accumulation of a trace to 1″ possible by daybreak Friday. Once again, slick travel conditions will be a high threat as the temperatures come down.

FRIDAY

Friday will be a much colder day with snow showers likely. Snow will be ongoing in the morning and continues into the afternoon. Snowy roads are possible so the chance for slick travel remains elevated throughout the day. Highs only climb to around 30° with blustery winds likely. The colder temperatures combined with a strong northwesterly breeze will lead to wind chills in the teens to lower 20s. Additional daytime snow accumulation of 1″ to 3″ is possible. The widespread snow will turn more isolated Friday night and temperatures will be much colder. Lows are expected to dip into the mid-teens by Saturday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures stay cooler Saturday with highs remaining in the lower 30s and a few snow showers or flurries possible. We then begin warming back to the upper 30s to lower 40s for the end of the weekend and early next week. Two storm system bring additional precipitation with a chance for rain and snow Sunday night into Monday morning. Another storm system approaches the area Tuesday into Wednesday.

